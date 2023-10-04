MRP Capital Investments LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $96,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $82,309,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

