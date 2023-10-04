MRP Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

