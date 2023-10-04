MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,044,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 12,735,251 shares.The stock last traded at $0.19 and had previously closed at $0.25.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 6,868,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,989.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,007,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,549.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.