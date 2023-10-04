Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.40 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

