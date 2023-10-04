Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.03.

NFLX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.21. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

