New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $49.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.