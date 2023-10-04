NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.02. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 20,912 shares traded.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

