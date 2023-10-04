NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,008,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,599,403 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.60.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

