NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,008,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,599,403 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.60.
NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
