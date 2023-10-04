NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) versus Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -1.68% -0.92% -0.21% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 2.96 -$9.26 million ($0.17) -179.08 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Ingenia Communities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ingenia Communities Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Ingenia Communities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.95%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation focussed on the growing seniors' market in Australia. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200 and has a market capitalisation of over $1.7 billion. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group has over 100 communities and is continuing to grow through acquisition and development.

