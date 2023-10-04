NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $23.64. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 713,235 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 525,185 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 522,496 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

