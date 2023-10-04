Nexum Price Tops $0.0103 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $1,031.75 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.