Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.53. Nikola shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 16,035,850 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Nikola Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,137 shares of company stock valued at $180,833 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 577.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

