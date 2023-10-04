NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

