NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 1,474 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

