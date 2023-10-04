NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 381 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8,408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,732,000 after buying an additional 1,397,786 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,532,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,586,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 183,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 183,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 166,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

