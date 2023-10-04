NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.80. The company has a market capitalization of $294.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

