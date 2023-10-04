NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

