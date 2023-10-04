NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 125.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.37.

SHOP stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

