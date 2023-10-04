NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.