NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 460 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,703 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

EA stock opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.