NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 745 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

