NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 978 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

