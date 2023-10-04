NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

