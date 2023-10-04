Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

