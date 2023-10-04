Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

EMR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 850,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

