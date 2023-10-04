Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 3,493 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,136,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

