Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 6,517 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,880,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.82. 34,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,726. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.37.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

