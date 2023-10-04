Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 722 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,062. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average is $124.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.