Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 2,275 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.65. 137,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.98 and its 200 day moving average is $285.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $254.87 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.80.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

