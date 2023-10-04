Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 979 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $113.86. 162,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,770. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.12 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

