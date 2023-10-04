Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 200,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. 272,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,948. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.17 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

