Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $11,685,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

