Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 314,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,942. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

