Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.27% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 79.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2,267.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 94.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 176,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 85,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 142,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,454. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan bought 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,769.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,787.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,952 shares of company stock worth $176,629 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

