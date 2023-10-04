Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,320. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

