Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

ABT traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.