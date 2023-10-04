Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ALL traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $110.18. 172,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

