Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 45,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 35.6% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.18. The stock had a trading volume of 392,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.