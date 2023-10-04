Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LIN traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.93. 497,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,859. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.22 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

