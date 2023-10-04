Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,792 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 164,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

