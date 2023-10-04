Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.