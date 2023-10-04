Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.62 and last traded at $108.62. 1,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 118,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.61.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nova by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

