Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 2.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.94 and last traded at $89.80. Approximately 381,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,097,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,602,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

