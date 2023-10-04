Numeraire Price Reaches $12.78 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $12.78 or 0.00046261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $78.84 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,820,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,169,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

