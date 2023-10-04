Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JHAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $9.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

