Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JHAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $9.59.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
