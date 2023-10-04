Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JQC stock remained flat at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 211,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,682,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 987,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 952,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 402,208 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 395,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 543,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

