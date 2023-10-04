Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JQC stock remained flat at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 211,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
