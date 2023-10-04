Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

JFR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 424,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,398. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 89,559 shares in the company, valued at $728,114.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

