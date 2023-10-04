Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
JFR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 424,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,398. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 89,559 shares in the company, valued at $728,114.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
