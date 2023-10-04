Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

