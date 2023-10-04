Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 1,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

