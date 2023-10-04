Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $196,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.